THE stroke rehabilitation unit at Bishop Auckland is likely to close and Councillor Sam Zair is worried that the hospital is being ‘dismantled bit by bit’. (Echo, Jan 7)
Is this the same Mr Zair who recently endorsed the Tory candidate for Bishop Auckland Constituency, Dehenna Davison?
The Labour Party cannot be blamed for the closure of the stroke unit as Labour have not been in power since 2010.
This is what you endorsed and voted for Sam. Don’t cry crocodile tears for something that you helped to bring about.
John Gilmore, Bishop Auckland.