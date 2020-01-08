DOMINIC CUMMINGS, unelected adviser in 10 Downing Street, makes a case for reforming an antiquated civil service.

Unfortunately he ignores the biggest elephant in the room.

Civil servants must implement the whims and vagaries of elected government ministers who rarely base policy on evidence but rather whatever belief system they favour, often with an eye to future lucrative employment in the City.

A classic example being the disastrous NHS reforms of Andrew Lansley that cost billions whilst paralysing NHS decision-making for years.

W Lamb, Bishop Auckland.