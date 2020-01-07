ON page 4 (Echo, Jan 2), there was an article about climate change and how we must make big decisions as time is running out.
Cllr Clare from Durham County Council was quoted as saying the council is doing little bits but it just doesn’t cut it. Page 39, of the same edition, highlighted the fight of campaigners to prevent the expansion of opencast mining near Dipton.
Surely if Durham County Council is going to start cutting it, then a definite no must be shown to Banks Group, and that the expansion of opencast will not be approved.
With the effects of climate change destroying our planet it’s time for important decisions to be made, and this could be one to prevent the effects of 90,000 tonnes of Banks coal doing further damage.
Derek Slater, Ferryhill.
