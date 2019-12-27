HOW ridiculous is this? A dear friend of ours works at a pre-school and is not allowed to recite the nursery rhyme ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’ and has to replace it with ‘White Sheep’.
I find this disgraceful that this historic nursery rhyme dating from 1731 has been brought into the race hate category.
The world has gone completely mad, this is no way a racial rhyme in anyway.
It relates to the wool industry where there are white and black sheep, stop being so stupid and teach our children to respect others no matter their colour and our history.
Talk about calling the kettle black oh should that be white.
John Cumberland, Rushyford.
