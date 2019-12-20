IT doesn’t hurt to be reminded that when shopping, be careful where your Christmas turkey comes from.
Read the labelling on the turkey you are buying from your supermarket or farm shop. Chances are it is labelled “free range”, but does that mean the bird can range about in a field, free in a farmyard, or just not caged?
Imagine the size the cage would have to be for a turkey! You could be led to think a nice warm shed is an ideal home but not if it means hardly being able to move because all the other turkeys are taking up the space. Look out for sore legs or hocks, quite common for a big bird which is intensively reared.
So, even if the bird is from a small flock and not intensively reared, there's another question: how is it transported and slaughtered. Is it a humane method? Is there such a thing as a humane method, meaning does the bird suffer pain and distress before it ends up on your table? I don’t know, but the answer is there for you to find, if you bother seek the answer.
Merry Christmas. Marjorie Embling, Crook.