LAST week’s election results were a tragedy for the Labour Party and the people we exist to serve.

They have opened the door to a hard right Tory majority and put us even further away from power than in 1983. Having already lost Scotland, we have now lost other century-old pillar of our Parliamentary coalition in the former coalfields and industrial areas of the North-East, North West, Yorkshire and the Midlands.

But this result was entirely self-inflicted and inevitable once members twice elected Jeremy Corbyn and allowed him and his supporters to destroy Labour's reputation with voters, our internal unity and harmony, and, through bringing anti-semitism into our heart, our moral standing as an anti-racist party.

The result drives home two absolute truths:

1) Labour can't win with politics, rhetoric and leaders from the hard left.

2) There is no alternative electoral force on the centre left

Labour is the only alternative government to the Tories. Even with the LibDems' advantages in the Brexit debate and the two main parties vacating the centre ground, they made no advance.

So if we don't want perpetual Tory government we have to rebuild Labour.

We need to persuade people who share our social democratic values and desperately want a centre left government focused on social justice that they need to join or rejoin Labour and be part of the struggle to make the party decent and electable again.

Those of us who walked this path in the 1980s and 1990s know that this will not be fast and it will not be easy. The route back to power this time is even steeper and rockier than it was then.

But it's what has to be done if we want a better politics and a better country. The country desperately needs a functioning, electable Labour Party.

The struggle to rebuild Labour won't just be about the big fights to elect a better leader, it will also involve unsung heroes dedicating years to changing the culture of local parties meeting by meeting, member by member.

Meanwhile the tragedy is that many decent, brave MPs who have been fighting to save Labour from extremism for four years have lost their seats as a result of that extremism.

Be under no illusions – the real fight starts now.

Vince Crosby, Newton Aycliffe.