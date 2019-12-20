THE election result shows that there was a significant amount of people who wanted Brexit over and done with. I am sure, though, that the remain voters will still not let it lie. So I hope Boris and co get it done asap.
It's not nice to see people fall from grace but you can only have so much sympathy for these Labour MPs as they did not listen, they just did what they wanted.
So now I have this message for our county councillors: listen to the people or suffer the same fate. We do not want the new Durham County Council headquarters built in the city itself – heed the lesson just learned.
Alan Barrass, Shildon.