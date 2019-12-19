DAN WALKER is one of my favourite BBC presenters but having read that he has a chauffeur driven car to take him from home to work and back, a combined distance of 80 miles at a cost of £200 a day paid for by the BBC, I think it’s a disgrace.

They say they can’t afford to let over 75s have a free TV licence. Dan is paid £250,000 a year. On those wages he should be able to find his own way to work.