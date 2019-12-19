YOUR comment headlined “Labour on the brink of complete implosion” (Echo, Dec 16) about the immense scale of the job that Labour is facing must question the intelligence of many MPs.
This nation will need a strong opposition if we are to succeed, yet it seems the self-interest of these people, who tell us they are there to represent the nation and its citizens, will provide the opposite.
One would have thought that the Labour Party would have learnt the lesson of the Michael Foot fiasco. It seems that the Labour Party has to get rid of all the reds in its membership and become a party free from the many who spout their usual Marxist crap – these are people who treat its constituents as nuggets and do not know what they are talking about.
Also, get rid of the reliance on the despots in London.
Labour has ignored the wishes of many people. The party must take on the responsibility of governing for the many who work hard and stop treating them as cannon fodder for the MPs’ own political ends.
John Young, Wolsingham.