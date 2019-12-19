THE General Election was certainly not a “triumph of democracy” as some have claimed.
More than half the electorate voted for political parties supporting a second referendum, yet we have a Government with a large working majority which will never hold such a referendum, and is committed to “getting Brexit done”, no matter what form it takes.
In my opinion, the UK will never be a democracy until we abandon our current electoral system.
Moreover, Boris Johnson talks about his “One Nation” government, but he will never unite the country, as the one nation he represents is made up of the selfish, the greedy, and the wealthy, who I firmly believe are a minority.
He may be the Prime Minister of our country, but he will never be mine!
Alan Jordan, Middridge.
