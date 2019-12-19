FINALLY, the great Brexit debate is over and while the party I voted for didn’t win, I couldn’t be happier with the result.

Firstly, the public again endorsed its desire to leave the EU for the fourth time, following the 2016 referendum, the 2017 General Election and the 2019 European elections. Hopefully, it will be the last.

Secondly, our democratic system has prevailed when many sought to bring it down.

It is based upon the losing side accepting defeat and when that doesn’t happen, as in this case, chaos reigns.

We elect Members of Parliament to protect our democracy but when they fail, as they have over the past three years, then we must worry about the future.

Perhaps we could have expected senior ex-politicians like Tony Blair and John Major to stand up for democracy but when they too argue against the majority vote, who do you turn to?

The answer is easy – you turn to the average man in the street, like those in Blyth Valley and the like. They may not be the best brains in Britain but they know right from wrong and are not afraid to stand up and be counted.

Politicians like our former local Labour MPs Helen Goodman, Phil Wilson, Jenny Chapman and Laura Pidcock should now understand that you don’t bite the hand that feeds you. If you do, you suffer the consequences.

They should hold their heads in shame.

Finally, can I say a big thank-you to Nigel Farage, a man who has spent nearly 30 years fighting to get us out of the EU and had to sacrifice his party to ensure Parliament was equipped to do the job.

Whether you love him or hate him, he has been the most important man in British politics at this time and will always be remembered as Mr Brexit. Hopefully the Queen will bestow a suitable honour on him.

This may not be the end of Brexit but it certainly has to be the end of the beginning – as someone said similar words before.

Bill Fisher, Spennymoor.