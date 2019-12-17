THE UK economy has already been badly affected by the uncertainty over Brexit, and particularly by the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

The General Election result means that we now know what is going to happen about Brexit – or do we?

Certainly the UK will now quickly leave the EU under the terms of the Government’s deal.

However, there is still a possible EU trade agreement to negotiate, and Boris Johnson is insisting on an arbitrary deadline of the end of 2020.

Thus if time runs out without the Government getting the terms they would like, which I think is likely, we could still end up with the catastrophe of a no-deal Brexit.

If we have to leave the EU, then I believe an EU trade agreement is essential.

However, since the Conservative Party is dominated by right-wingers, who would almost certainly prefer a no-deal Brexit anyway, I simply don’t trust them to do what is best for our country.

Whichever way you look at it, the Brexit saga is far from over, and the worst could yet be to come.

Alan Jordan, Middridge.