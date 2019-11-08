COUNTY DURHAM

ANNFIELD PLAIN: Sunday, November 10, The Avenue, Greencroft, 11am, and Loud Bank Memorial, West Road, 11am, Tesco car park meet up at 1.45pm, service at St Teresa’s Church at 2pm, march from church to park 2.30pm, wreath laying in park at 2.45pm.

AYCLIFFE VILLAGE: Sunday, November 10, St Andrew’s Church service at 3pm, the congregation will proceed to the war memorial in the church grounds for the laying of wreaths.

BARNARD CASTLE: Sunday, November 10, St Mary’s Parish Church service at 10.45am followed by a parade to the War Memorial in the Bowes Museum park, followed by a further act of remembrance and laying of wreaths.

BELMONT: Sunday, November 10, Remembrance Service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Broomside Lane, Belmont, at 10am followed by a gathering at the war memorial at 10.40am. There will be light refreshments served in Belmont Parish Hall after the service.

BILLY ROW: Sunday, November 10, Central Green at 10.45am.

BISHOP AUCKLAND: Sunday, November 10, parade will assemble at the Newgate centre at 10:30am before marching to the war memorial in the marketplace for 11am, followed by a service at St Anne’s.

BEAMISH: Sunday, November 10, a display by the Wessington U3A and North East War Memorials will be on show in the Bank Board Room during the weekend, there will also be a performance buglers in The Pit Village and 1900s Town of “The Last Post” followed by a two minute silence at 11am, after which there will be traditional music from Beamish Choir at 1pm and 2pm in the Pit Village Chapel.

CHILTON: Sunday, November 10, Remembrance Day Service will take place at St Aidan’s Church commencing at 10am, afterwards the parade will assemble and proceed down Durham Road, stopping at the Memorial Cottages to lay a wreath before proceeding to the war memorial outside of Hutton House for a service and laying of wreaths.

CONSETT: Saturday, Consett AFC, 7pm-11.30pm, an evening of music from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s with the showband “Black ‘n’ Blue” supported by the Junkyard Dogz, all proceeds will go towards this year’s Consett Poppy Appeal, once again headed by Mrs Vera Parnaby, now in her 74th year of collecting for the Royal British Legion and the Durham branch of the PRA, tickets at the football club, alternatively at the door.

COUNDON: Sunday, November 10, St James Church, Coundon, will hold the village’s civic remembrance service at 10am followed by a procession to the war memorial at Collingwood Street and Wharton Street junction for an act of Remembrance at 11am.

COWSHILL: Sunday, November 10, Copt Hill War Memorial, starts at 9.30am.

CRAGHEAD: Sunday, November 10, at the War Memorial, starts 10.45am.

CROOK: Sunday, November 10, St Catherine’s Church, service in church at 9.45am, wreath laying at Cenotaph/War Memorial at 11am.

DARLINGTON: Sunday, November 10, 10am, a Service of Remembrance will be held in Holy Trinity Church, followed by a Remembrance Parade will form on Vane Terrace and then march, via Woodland Road and Hollyhurst Road, to the Further Act of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in the grounds of Darlington Memorial Hospital which will incorporate the two minutes act of silence.

DARLINGTON: Sunday, November 10, 2.30pm, there will be a Service of Remembrance at the West Cemetery War Graves.

DARLINGTON: Monday, November 11, at 11am there will be an act of Remembrance in the Darlington Town Centre.

DURHAM CITY: Sunday, November 10, 10.15am Durham Cathedral hosts a special service with military representatives and dignitaries, the service will be followed by wreath-laying and a formal parade.

EASTGATE: Sunday, November 10, All Saints Church, 10.30am.

FERRYHILL: Sunday, November 10, parade gathers in marketplace car park 9.30am and leaves for St Luke’s Church 9.45am. Service begins at 10am, parade leaves St Luke’s Church and marches to the Cenotaph 10.50am, followed by service, wreath laying and The Last Post, played by ex-Bugle Major Garry Suggett, in Town Hall gardens 11am.

FERRYHILL: Sunday, November 10, a wreath laying ceremony will be taking place, led by the Town Mayor, at 12.30pm on Remembrance Sunday, at Memorial Cottage, any residents wanting to attend should congregate at Memorial Cottage at 12.20pm for the ceremony at 12.30pm.

FERRYHILL: Monday, November 11, Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Town Hall Cenotaph. Introduction by the Town Mayor 10.45am, vicar’s address to the congregation 10.50am, flag lowered with two minutes silence 11am.

FIR TREE: Sunday, November 10, service & laying of wreath at war memorial at 1pm.

FROSTERLEY: Sunday, November 10, Frosterley Village Hall, starts at 10.30am.

HEATHERYCLEUGH: Sunday, November 10, St Thomas Church, starts at 9am.

HELMINGTON ROW: Sunday, November 10, service & laying of wreath at War Memorial at 10.45am, service at 11am.

HIGH ETHERLEY: Sunday, November 10, St Cuthbert’s Church service at 10am followed by service of Remembrance at the war memorial, outside the main entrance to church, and a two minute silence at 11am, people are invited to lay a wreath, after the service those present are invited to use the church for private prayer and reflection.

HORDEN: Sunday, November 10, parade will leave the Welfare Centre at 10:30am and proceed to Memorial Park for the service, the church service will follow at St Mary’s Church.

HOWDEN LE WEAR: Sunday, November 10, service and laying of wreath at /Chapel/ Cenotaph/War Memorial 11am.

HUNWICK: Sunday, November 10, St Pauls Church at 9.45am.

HURWORTH: Sunday 10am, a service is being held at All Saints Church.

NEWTON AYCLIFFE: Sunday, November 10, a Remembrance Day parade will assemble in the Barnard Armoury Yard at 10.40am, and proceed via Greenwell Road, Macmillan Road and Stephenson Way to St. Clare’s Church, there will then be short service followed by silence at 11am, followed by the laying of wreaths and service in St Clare’s Church.

NEWTON AYCLIFFE: Monday, November 11, all parishioners are invited to assemble in the area adjacent to the library, Beveridge Way, at 10.45am, to attend a service of two minutes silence at 11am in the town.

NORTH BITCHBURN: Sunday, November 10, service and laying of wreath at the War Memorial at 4pm.

OAKENSHAW: Sunday, November 10, Community Garden at 11am.

PEASES WEST: Sunday, November 10, service & laying of wreath at the War Memorial in Crook Community Leisure Centre at 10am.

PETERLEE: Sunday, November 10, meeting at 10am Peterlee Central Club, parade will then head down to St Cuthbert’s Church for ceremony.

QUARRINGTON HILL: Monday, November 11, service at Quarrington Hill Community Centre at 10.30am, with pupils from Cassop Primary School.

ROOKHOPE: Sunday, November 10, War Memorial, starts at 3pm.

ST JOHN’S CHAPEL: Sunday, November 10, St John Baptist Church, Weardale, 10.30am.

SEAHAM: Sunday, November 10, remembrance service will be held at the Terrace Green Cenotaph at 10.30am.

SEDGEFIELD: Sunday, November 10, the annual service for remembrance will be held in St. Edmund’s Church starting at 10:00am, followed by the Act of Remembrance and wreath laying at the war memorial at 11:00am, uniformed organisations of all ages will be present and taking part.

SEDGEFIELD: Monday, November 11, St. Luke’s War Memorial, Winterton, 10.30am, hosted by Sedgefield Veterans, everyone welcome, will involve students and local dignitaries.

SHERBURN: Sunday, November 10, a remembrance service in the village at the usual place opposite the bookmakers starting at 10.30am and refreshments will be served afterwards at Sherburn Community Centre.

SHILDON: Sunday, November 10, 10.30am at bus station, parade will follow down the main street to St John’s Church where the silence will be held.

SHINCLIFFE: Sunday, November 10, St Mary’s Church, starting at 9.20am.

SOUTH MOOR: Sunday, November 10, at the Memorial Park, starts at 10.45am.

SPENNYMOOR: Sunday, November 10, Spennymoor Town Hall, 10am, service 10.45am, following the service attenders are invited to assemble at the front of the Town Hall to march to the Cenotaph.

SPENNYMOOR: Monday, November 11, at the bandstand in the marketplace, where a two-minute silence will be held at 11am.

STAINTON: Sunday, November 10, Stainton and Streatlam Village Hall, doors open 10.30am, service in remembrance gardens and laying of wreaths 11am, sounding of The Last Post by Andrew Nicholson 1pm, special performance by vintage vocalist Yvonne Slater, tea and coffee will be available as well as sandwiches, quiche and cakes, donations to RBL.

STANHOPE: Sunday, November 10, St. Thomas Church, starts at 10am.

STANLEY: Sunday, November 10, St Andrew’s Church, 9.45am service, memorial in St Andrews Church 10.45am, “Battles Over” Beacon Lighting Ceremony on Stanley front street at 6.45pm.

STANLEY: Monday, November 11, Civic Hall at 11am.

TANFIELD: Sunday, November 10, service at St Margaret’s Church at 9am with wreath-laying, Tanfield Lea Club 1pm.

TRIMDON: Monday, November 11, Memorial Park at 10.45am, hosted by Trimdon Foundry Parish Council.

WEARHEAD: Sunday, November 10, Village Hall Memorial, starts at 10.30am.

WEST AUCKLAND: Sunday, November 10, remembrance service at The Pant at 3pm on the village green followed by refreshments at the Community Parish Room, Monteith Close.

WESTGATE: Sunday, November 10, Village Hall Memorial, starts at 10.30am.

WEST RAINTON: Sunday, November 10, St Mary’s Church at 10.45am.

WHEATLEY HILL: Sunday, November 10, parade meets at Patton Walk 10.15am, arriving at All Saints Church at 10.40am, service in church including sounding of The Last Post at 10.45am, parade leaves for cemetery at 11.20am, ceremony in cemetery at 11.40am which includes laying of 22 poppy wreaths by local organisations, The Last Post, Reveille and The National Anthem, also a candlelit multi-media presentation with poetry readings at 4.30pm in the cemetery.

WHITWORTH: Sunday, November 10, procession from the corner of Tong Lane at 10.20am, followed by a service of remembrance at 10.40am at Whitworth Memorial gardens on Market Street.

WILLINGTON: Sunday, November 10, war memorial at 3pm followed by service at St Stephen’s.

WINGATE: Sunday, November 10, remembrance service held by Wingate Remembrance Group at North Road West at 10.30am.

A Remembrance Day service at the war memorial in the grounds of St. Gregory's church in Bedale in 2014. Picture: Stuart Boulton

NORTH YORKSHIRE

ARKENGARTHDALE: Sunday 11am

ASKRIGG: Sunday 10.30am a joint service will be held in St Oswald’s Church.

BEDALE: Sunday 10.00am, a parade will assemble at the Riverside Club, and then march to St Gregory’s Church at around 10.20am and then gather around the War Memorial in the St Gregory’s grounds, for a short service and the laying of wreaths, after there will be a remembrance service in St Gregory’s church which will last about one hour.

CATTERICK VILLAGE: Sunday 10.15am, there will be a short service at St Anne’s Church, after the congregation then attends the village memorial, on Low Green, for the 11am service followed by a short wreath laying service at the War Memorial on Pallet Hill.

GREAT AYTON: Sunday 10.45am, starts by the war memorial outside Christ Church in Great Ayton and then moves into the church for the Remembrance service.

GREWELTHORPE: Sunday 10.45am, service at St James Church which will conclude in the Churchyard War Memorial.

INGLEBY ARNCLIFFE AND CROSS: Sunday and Saturday 9am, there will be a Remembrance service in All Saint’s Church followed by the Act of Remembrance at 10am at the War Memorial, and afterwards tea and coffee and bacon butties will be available in the village hall. Proceeds will be shared equally between the Royal British Legion and the village hall committee to cover the costs.

NORTHALLERTON: Sunday 10am, a service will be held at All Saints Church followed by a wreath laying ceremony and parade.

REETH: Sunday 2pm, the Swaledale parade will leave Reeth green for a Service of Remembrance at St Andrew’s at 2.30pm. A bus will be provided for anyone not wishing or able to walk to the service as well as a return journey to the Memorial Hall where tea will be served. On Monday, November 11, there will be a short Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial on the Green.

SAWLEY: Sunday 10am, a church service will be held at All Saint’s Church followed by a parade to the War Memorial, which will be led by the Processional Cross bearer followed by the clergy, choir and congregation of All Saint’s Church.

SEAMER: Sunday 10.30am, a Remembrance Day Service will be held in the village hall, as the hall was built as a memorial to residents who died in the conflict.

A remembrance service at Redcar College in 2015. Picture: Tom Banks

TEESSIDE

BILLINGHAM: Sunday 10am, a parade will assemble in the car park of the Salutation pub, the march will begin at 10.30am to make it to the garden of remembrance on Station Road for 11am.

BOOSBECK: Sunday 2.30pm, am act of remembrance will be held at the War Memorial, followed by a Service at St Aidan’s Parish Church at 3pm. Another service on Monday 11 November, will also be held at Lockwood Primary School Cenotaph at 10.45am.

BROTTON: Sunday 9.45am, a service will be held at St Margaret’s Church, followed by procession to the war memorial for Act of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony at 10.45am.

CARLIN HOW: Sunday 11.45am, there will be a service of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony will take place at the War Memorial.

DORMANSTOWN: Sunday 10.30am, a Remembrance Service in All Saints Church followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial, as well as an Evening Service that will take place at Ennis Square Social Club at 6.30pm followed by a social evening.

EASINGTON: Sunday 9am, there will be a service at All Saints Church, followed by a Service of Remembrance and wreath laying at the War Memorial at 9.45am.

EGGLESCLIFFE: Sunday 10am, a service will be hosted at Egglescliffe Parish Church on Butts Lane, then the service will proceed to the War Memorial for 10.45am for a further short service and wreath laying ceremony.

ESTON: Sunday 10:15am, a parade will be forming at the California Youth Centre and leave at 10.30am to arrive at the War Memorial at 10.45am for a Service of Remembrance and wreath laying.

GRANGETOWN: Sunday 9.30am, a service will be held at St Hilda’s Church, followed by an Act of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial.

GUISBOROUGH: Sunday 10:30am, A parade will be forming between Westgate Road and New Road and march off at 10.45am to the War Memorial for dedication and wreath laying, followed by a Service in St Nicholas Church, the parade will return to the starting point after the service.

HARTLEPOOL: Sunday 11am a service will be held in Victory Square conducted by the Civic Chaplain the Reverend Norman Have of Stranton Church. A parade will leave the Market Square at 10.45am, and following the service there will be a march past and a salute of the cenotaph.

INGLEBY BARWICK: Sunday 10am, service being held at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church, there will also be an Act of Remembrance in Romano Park at 11am.

KIRKLEVINGTON: Sunday 10.30am service at Church of St. Martin and St. Hilary followed by a laying of the wreaths at Kirklevington Memorial Hall at 11am.

LAZENBY: Sunday 11am, service in St Cuthbert’s Parish Church, followed by a Service of Remembrance and wreath laying at the War Memorial at noon.

LINGDALE: Sunday 1.45pm, an Act of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony will take place at the War Memorial.

LOFTUS: Sunday 9am, there will be a Service at St Leonard’s Parish Church, followed by a Parade from Loftus Town Hall at 10.50am to the War Memorial for a Service of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony.

MARSKE: Sunday 9.30am, a parade led by Marske Brass Band will meet at Meadow Road to parade to St Mark’s Church for the 10am Service, followed by a wreath laying ceremony and Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial.

MOORSHOLM: Sunday 8.45am, an Act of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony will take place at the War Memorial.

NEW MARSKE: Sunday 3pm, a Remembrance Service at St. Thomas Church at 3pm, followed by wreath laying ceremony.

NORMANBY: Sunday 10.30am, a parade is set to form up at the Bowling Club to parade at 10.50am to the War Memorial at Smiths Dock Park for a Service and wreath laying ceremony on Saturday November 9.

NORTON: Saturday November 9 at 10.30am, a ‘Festival of Remembrance’ is taking place at Norton Cricket Club and will feature performances from the Billingham Silver Band.

NORTH SKELTON: Sunday 1pm, there will take place an Act of Remembrance and a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial.

ORMESBY: Sunday 9.30am, a service will be held at St Cuthbert’s Church followed by an Act of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial in the churchyard at 10.45am.

PORT CLARENCE: Sunday, service will be held at the cenotaph at 2.30pm.

PRESTON-ON-TEES: Sunday 9.45am, a service at All Saints Church on Dunottar Avenue before a parade will make its way to the cenotaph on Albert Road to lay wreaths at 11am.

REDCAR: Friday, November 8 at 10.30am with guests arriving at 10.00am, a ceremony is set to take place in Sir William Turner Lecture Theatre at Redcar and Cleveland College.

REDCAR: Sunday 10.45am, a parade will be forming up on Peirson Street and will march off along Lobster road and the onto Coatham Road for the Remembrance Service and wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph on Coatham Road.

SALTBURN: Sunday 9.30am, a service will start at Saltburn Methodist Church, followed by a Parade to the War Memorial for the Act of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony at 10.50am.

SKELTON: Sunday 9.45am, there will be a Service held at All Saints Parish Church then followed by a parade to the war memorial at 10.40am for a Service of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony.

SKINNINGROVE: Sunday 12.15pm, a Service of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony will be held at the War Memorial.

SOUTH BANK: Sunday 9.30am, there will be a Service at St john’s Parish Church at 9.30am followed by a Service of Remembrance and wreath Laying ceremony at the War Memorial in King George’s Square at 10.45am.

STILLINGTON: Sunday 12pm, service at the cenotaph on Messines Lane.

STOCKTON: Sunday 9.30am at Stockton Parish Church with a remembrance theme, ending with a cenotaph service from 10.45am, those attending the cenotaph service only are asked to assemble there by 10.35am, a parade will then march up the high street from 10.35am and reach the cenotaph ten minutes later.

TEESVILLE: Saturday November 9 at 10am, a Service and wreath laying ceremony will be held in Eston Cemetery.

THORNABY: Sunday 10.25am, parade on Chelmsford Street which will make its way to the cenotaph on Acklam Road for a service at 10:40am.

WOLVISTON: Sunday 10.15am, a service will be held at St. Peter’s Church followed by a procession to the war memorial for a laying of the wreath at 10.45am.

YARM: Sunday 9.30am a service will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Church on West Street followed by a parade along the High Street to the service at the war memorial at 10.45am.

Remembrance Sunday service held at Sunderland's war memorial. Picture: North News & Pictures

TYNE AND WEAR

BIRTLEY: Sunday, November 10, parade will leave the Birtley Community Centre, Ravensworth Road at 10.30am, and proceed to the Cenotaph for 10.45am for a short Remembrance Service, there will be a two-minute silence followed by wreath-laying.

BLAYDON: Sunday, November 10, service at St Cuthbert’s Church 10.15am, followed by a service at the War Memorial at 12 noon.

CROOKHILL/STARGATE: Friday, November 8, assemble at 10.30am at Crookhill School to walk with classes to the War Memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony and prayers.

GATESHEAD: Sunday, November 10, attenders to assemble at the Cenotaph, Prince Consort Road, no later than 10.40am, the service will commence at 10.45am, service will include a wreath-laying ceremony, there will be a March-Past after the Service outside the Central Library, Prince Consort Road where the Mayor, Deputy Mayor of Gateshead and Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne & Wear will take the salute.

GATESHEAD – SALTWELL PARK: Monday, November 11, DLI Memorial at 10.45am, service of remembrance by the Durham Light Infantry Association.

GREENSIDE: Sunday, November 10, a short service will take place at the war memorial at 11am, the official service will take place on Saturday, November 9, at the war memorial 10.45am, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony, the service will be attended by children from Greenside Primary School.

NEWCASTLE: Sunday, November 10, MVS Afloat Tribute, for the seventh year, the Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) Northumbria Unit will lead a small procession of vessels up the River Tyne to take part in the two-minute silence at 11am. The parade starts at 10.35am at Ouseburn and will be led by the MVS vessel Northumberland Freemason, the parade will sail up to the Swing Bridge and head down river to a point just West of the Millennium Bridge where the wreath will be laid.

SUNDERLAND: Sunday, November 10, Remembrance Service and Parade, attenders should be in place on Burdon Road by 10.15am, access to the disabled platform next to the War Memorial is available from 9.30am, parade led by The Royal Signals (Northern) Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band. The parade will end in a march past of veterans and serving members of Her Majesty’s Forces.

WHICKHAM: Sunday, November 10, assemble at The Square, Front Street at 10.15am and proceed to the War Memorial where there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at 10.45am, this will be followed by a service in St Mary’s Church.