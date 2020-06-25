DRINKERS across the North-East and North Yorkshire are looking forward to returning to their favourite pubs as lockdown eases.
Pubs and restaurants are being allowed to reopen on July 4 after facing three months with little income due to coronavirus restrictions imposed in March, so where will you be going for a pint or a gin and tonic?
We recognise the valuable role that pubs continue to play as a focal point of their communities and want to support them as part of our campaign to back local businesses.
We are asking for your help to do this and want you to tell us about your favourite local pub, what makes it special and why would you encourage others to visit when it does reopen.
All you have to do is answer the questions on our My favourite local pub form and include a picture or two of your favourite local pub.
We’ll feature as many as possible in The Northern Echo over the coming weeks.