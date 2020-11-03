A SCHOOL has been able to extend the learning opportunities for some of its youngest children after returning following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Flooring Superstore in Stockton gifted artificial grass to Rosa Street Primary School, in Spennymoor, for a new outdoor learning area for Year One.

It has been used to create an enchanted garden complete with ‘toadstools’ to sit and read on, a playhouse and on an outdoor climbing frame.

Class teacher Rebecca Bennett said: “As part of the social distancing measures we have introduced at school, we wanted to create an engaging outdoor space for some of our youngest children.

“We decided on the enchanted garden but knew that real grass wouldn’t work because as we get into autumn and winter, it would get wet and muddy."

She said the school was overwhelmed when the company donated the grass after it was contacted for a price.

She added: “It’s an amazing gesture and means we have been able to extend the creative learning opportunities for the children, which has never been more important than it is now.

“We have used the grass inside too and they love to sit on it while they work. It has brightened and beautified our Year 1 space made it more practical for learning, and I don’t know what we did without it.”

Flooring Superstore Regional Manager Grieg Anderson said: “We were only too pleased to be able to support Rosa Street following its re-opening in September.

“The school is doing a fantastic job ensuring the children remain safe and the new outdoor area looks incredible.

“Artificial grass is perfect for this kind of project because it is easy to maintain and is not affected by the weather.”