NOMINATIONS are sought for awards that will recognise individuals, groups and businesses who have gone the extra mile to help improve the environment in County Durham.

The 2021 County Durham Environment Awards will reward projects that demonstrate great design, environmental guardianship and community spirit, are hosted by the County Durham Environment and Climate Change Partnership.

The event, in its 32nd year, celebrates businesses, community volunteers and schools and colleges who make a difference to the sustainability and the natural and built environment of the county.

This year’s awards were launched with a litter pick by volunteers from Bishop Auckland and Coundon in Bloom, Durham County Council’s Civic Pride team and representatives from Cultivate 4 Life near Bishop Auckland attraction Kynren.

Entries are now open in the following categories: climate change; community partnership; craftmanship; greener business; natural environment; places and spaces; schools and colleges and volunteer groups.

A virtual awards ceremony is expected to take place, as it did successfully in 2020, attracting around 630 viewings in one weekend.

Organisers are giving entrants longer to apply and applications will be taken up until September, with a panel of experts selecting the winners in each category in the autumn.

Jim Cokill, chair of the County Durham Environment and Climate Change Partnership, said: “Despite the impact of coronavirus, we have still had plenty of people and organisations doing their bit to tackle climate change and improve the local environment.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing about the fantastic work that entrants have done.”

Cllr Mark Wilkes, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for neighbourhoods and climate change, said: “We know that so many people go out of their way to help protect our environment in County Durham and it is only right that they are recognised for this.

“As a council, tackling climate change and reducing environmental impacts are among our top priorities and we’re aware that our communities are also committed to contributing to this.

"If you think someone is deserving of an award then please take the time to nominate them via the awards submissions webpage.”

For details and to make a nomination go to doitonline.durham.gov.uk/service/Environment_Awards