A COUPLE are ‘walking’ almost 2,000 miles from home to their favourite holiday destination in memory of five friends that died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gillian and Alan Clarkson are doing the virtual charity walk from Shildon, in County Durham, to Alvor, in Portugal, in aid of charities connected to their late friends.

So far they have walked 1,000 of the 1,732 miles, all recorded on a Fitbit device, and had more than £3,000 pledged in sponsorship for Macmilllan Cancer Trust, Versus Arthritis and Butterwick Hospice Care.

Mrs Clarkson has a record of charity work and has gone above and beyond the line of duty in her day job at the pharmacy in Tesco Extra, St Helen Auckland – which saw her named Unsung Hero of the Month by Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison.

Mrs Clarkson received countless nominations.

One said: “Gillian has worked tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic to ensure customers get their medication, whilst at the same time looking after her 83-year-old mother.

“In some cases, she would even deliver to their homes.

“She definitely deserves this award.”

Ms Davison, who launched the Unsung Hero scheme last April to recognise the community’s response to the pandemic, said: “Not only is she going above and beyond in her job, but Gillian and her husband Alan are dedicating their spare time to raising money for a number of charities in memory of five friends they have sadly lost.

“I am absolutely delighted to award Gillian this month’s Unsung Hero award.

“So many people in their nominations mentioned her resilience throughout the toughest days of the pandemic, professionalism and kindness.”

Mrs Clarkson’s previous charity work saw her raise £2,500 each for Pancreatic Cancer and The Lullaby Trust.

She said: “We decided to do the walk in memory of five really good friends who we have lost throughout this pandemic and we felt we wanted to do something in their memory so we approached each family and asked where they would like the money donated to and we are sharing it with Versus Arthritis, Butterwick Hospice and MacmilIan Cancer.

“To date we have raised £3,350 with lots to come in and we have a charity night in October to finish off our fundraising.

“Previously, I have done fundraisers for Pancreatic Cancer and The Lullaby Trust raising in excess of £2,500 for each of them.

“I would just like to say how honoured I am to receive this award but I would like to share it with my husband Alan who has done the walk with me and helped me with my fundraising.”