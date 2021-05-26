NEW College Durham Academies Trust has appointed a new chief executive officer.
Linda Rodham joins the Trust, which comprises of North Durham Academy in Stanley and Consett Academy, in September after more than nine years as headteacher of Wellfield School.
A spokesperson said she has a proven track record in school improvement, is passionate about improving children’s life chances and believes every student should get the best possible learning experience, whatever their background.
Karly Fairley, deputy chief executive at New College Durham and chair of the Trust Board, said: “We are happy that County Durham has retained an exceptional educationalist who can lead our Trust in the next phase of its journey.
"Linda’s values quite clearly align with the Trust’s vision of putting students at the forefront of any decision-making and creating environments where both students and staff can thrive.”