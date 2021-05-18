A VILLAGE cricket club has shared the story of its continuous growth with two politicians.

Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison and new Durham County Councillor for Tudhoe Mark Abley visited Tudhoe Cricket Club last Friday, during a junior training session.

The junior section has been running for more than 30 years and currently has more than 60 nine to 18-year-olds signed up and an ECB-supported All Stars development scheme for six to eight-year-olds.

Junior section chairman Gareth Richards said: “I explained to Dehenna and Mark that financially it’s like painting the Forth Bridge.

“We get support from the local town council for which we are very appreciative, but they can only do so much.

“Our only revenue stream is the clubhouse and bar which is open to hire for weddings/christenings etc but unfortunately the clubhouse is tired and we are simply fixing the necessary every year.”

During the meeting they discussed what support is available for the club, which hopes to expand for the community and to one day update its facilities.

Mr Richards said: “It’s great for Dehenna and Mark to take the time to come and see what we are achieving.

“We are growing year on year in all age groups plus an all-girls section that is playing its first season of competitive cricket. Their visit allows us to increase our visibility in the local community, something which is vital with new families coming to the town via new housing developments.

“Cricket is different to a lot of sports and therefore we need to keep it affordable to encourage children and families to attend and give it a go.

“Once they come to the club they tend to stay, appreciating what we offer which is a safe, friendly and social environment with the emphasis on all having fun and hopefully becoming the stars of our senior team in the future.

“The club in normal times have several social events which are very popular. These are truly family events which need to be witnessed to appreciate the camaraderie and togetherness. We have a small team of volunteers that are passionate about the club and community but it’s getting tougher as we grow.”