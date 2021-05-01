STRICT Covid-19 security measures will be in place to enable a town's annual meeting to go ahead this month.
Ferryhill Town Council is inviting local groups, organisations and residents to attend the Annual Town Meeting, which will start at 6pm on Thursday, May 27.
The council said the venue will be determined by the number of people confirming their attendance.
A spokesperson said: "Due to the pandemic, Covid secure measures will be put in place to ensure that those who do take part in the event will be kept safe. This will include provision of hand sanitiser, social distancing of participants and a track and trace system.
"As in previous years it is envisaged that the meeting will provide an opportunity for local groups to showcase their work, and share their plans for the forthcoming year, while also facilitating an exchange of ideas and information between the town’s various stakeholders, to help encourage future partnership working. "
Any group or organisation interested in attending to deliver a presentation or provide a display, or any member of the public who would like to attend the event as a spectator is asked to contact Karen Younghusband at Ferryhill Town Hall on 01740-652157 or email kyounghusband@ferryhill.gov.uk as soon as possible, and by no later than May 18 to confirm their attendance at the event.