BISHOP Auckland Music Society (BAMS) will kick off its 2021 concert season – in line with the latest Covid restrictions – on Friday, June 11.
Up first is pianist Florian Mitrea who gave his debut recital at the Bozar Centre in Brussels in 2020 together with his first solo tour with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. His June concert will include work by Beethoven, Chopin and Liszt.
On Friday, July 16, Jamal Alijev (cello) and Maksim Stsura (piano) are guaranteed to delight whilst performing work by Tchaikovsky and Cesar Franck then on Friday, August 20, Katherine Bryer (oboe) and Irena Radic (piano) will entertain in a concert which includes work by Schumann and Rachmaninoff. After studying at the Royal Academy of Music, Katherine appeared with many orchestras including BBC Symphony and the Philharmonia and London orchestras.
Trio Anima will perform work by Faure, Telemann and Debussy amongst others on Friday, September 3. The trio formed at the Guildhall School of Music and has been delighting audiences for more than a decade with their distinctive combination of harp, flute and viola.
The series culminates with The Meraki Duo on Friday, October 22. Formed in 2013, the duo enjoys exploring the diversity of repertoire available to the flute-guitar pairing while contributing arrangements of their own. Both share a passion for chamber music that extends to jazz, Latin American and European folk music.
All concerts are held in the Bishop Auckland Methodist Church (opposite Bishop Auckland Hospital) and offer non-alcoholic light refreshments to purchase during the interval.
Season tickets (£58) include all five concerts for approximately the cost of four. They, and individual concert tickets, are available from treasurer Brian Varley on 01388-606075. Individual concert tickets cost £14 in advance or £16 on the door and are also available from Brotherton's Music (opposite Morrison's car park).
Concertgoers may apply to have ticket costs refunded should concerts have to be cancelled because of Covid restrictions. See BAMS website for details.