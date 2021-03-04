FUNDING is available to help run activities for children, young people and families during the Easter holidays.
The scheme aims to support community groups and organisations based in the area covered by Spennymoor Area Action Partnership to deliver enriching holiday activities during the school break.
Applicants can apply for amounts of more than £500 and must provide a healthy snack, breakfast, lunch or tea as part of the activity that aims to meet Food Safety Requirements.
The AAP will not fund individuals or profit making organisations.
Application forms can be requested from Spennymoor AAP by calling 03000-262062 or emailing spennyaap@durham.gov.uk
The deadline for applications to the fun is noon on Wednesday, March 10.