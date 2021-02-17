AN AYCLIFFE business has seen web sales grow by 84 per cent, despite the Coronavirus pandemic.
LED Supply and Fit, founded in 2014, has seen a huge growth in the last 24 months which has prompted the move to larger premises and the recruitment of two new staff members.
The business has an ambition of improving sales by 100 percent and aims to become the supplier of choice for LED lighting across the UK and Europe.
Gary Rudd, director at LED Supply and Fit, said: "It’s been an amazing couple of years. We have been lucky to see our business thrive, and this is thanks to the incredible support of Durham Business Opportunities Programme."
Lisa Wall, business engagement officer at Department Business Opportunities Programme, said: “We’re delighted LED Supply & Fit have benefited from participating in the Durham Business Opportunities Programme."
"It’s rewarding to learn that the support, preparation and the exhibition itself helped put LED in an excellent position going into 2020."