CARE home residents having been learning about art and artefacts at Bowes Museum from their living room.

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that residents from Anchor’s the Manor House care home, in Barnard Castle, have been unable to go on their usual weekly visits to Bowes Museum.

However, working with the museum, the care home has organised weekly virtual lecture on art pieces in the museum.

Bowes’ art specialist Claire Ford gives a talk about pieces of art, exhibitions and their history every Friday, via Zoom, after which residents can take part in a related practical session.

She said: “It has been incredible how quickly the residents have got used to the sessions on Zoom. This is currently the next best thing and it means we can continue to be creative and take inspiration from The Bowes Museums’ amazing collection.”

Residents recently followed a talk about the Bowes Museum’s famous Silver Swan automaton by creating their own versions of the Swan using foil and other crafting items.

Frances Thoms, 96, who has lived at The Manor House for three years, was also very pleased to be able to see some of the Museum’s artefacts again.

She said: “I’ve always enjoyed going to the Bowes Museum and it’s absolutely wonderful to see all the art and museum pieces again, even if it’s online.

“It’s a shame that we’re unable to go in person but I must say it’s brilliant how we can use technology to make up for it in some way.”

Diane Simpson, an activities coordinator at the home, said: “Our trips to Bowes Museum have always been a favourite amongst our residents and our team. So, when Claire got in touch to see if we wanted to do some virtual lectures we were absolutely thrilled.

“It’s wonderful we can use technology to provide these experiences for our residents during these difficult times. It is also good that we are able to show our support to the arts, given the challenging year they have also had.”