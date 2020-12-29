A POPPY Appeal stalwart from Spennymoor has been presented with her 45 years bar.

Recipient Pam Harper, the town's former long-serving Poppy Appeal organiser, said: “I first started selling poppies for the Poppy Appeal in 1975, by going door to door and was soon given the nickname of Red Riding Hood due to the red coat I used to wear whilst collecting.

"It has been both an honour and a privilege to have been involved in the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal for 45 years and I plan to continue with my poppy selling for many years to come.”

Bars are awarded for every five years of service to the annual Royal British Legion appeal.

They are added to the long service broach or medal which are given, to women and men respectively, after 30 years of volunteering.

Present organiser Pete Molloy, who presented the award, said: “My wife and I had stood down has the Poppy Appeal Organisers for Spennymoor early this year due to family commitments, but due to the current Covid-19 situation the Poppy Appeal were unable to recruit a new Poppy Appeal organiser for Spennymoor, so my wife I stepped back in for this year to enable local organisations to order their poppy wreaths and for the town to hold a Poppy Appeal.

"By stepping back into the role of Poppy Appeal Organisers, my and I were able to make sure Mrs Harper was eligible for her 45 years bar and to be presented with it.”

Also rewarded for their volunteering with the Poppy Appeal in Spennymoor were Liz Lewarne, who was presented with her five years certificate of appreciation, and Adam Foster, who received a certificate of appreciation for ten years.