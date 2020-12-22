THREE Ferryhill residents have won cash in a Christmas prize draw, which also boosted a charity appeal's coffers.
The Mayor of Ferryhill, Councillor Joe Makepeace arranged the draw to provide three cash prizes in time for Christmas, at the end of a difficult year, whilst raising money for Seconds Out Boxing Academy and Ferryhill Indoor Bowling Club, both based at the Ferryhill Sports and Education Centre.
Retired GP Dr David Willis made the draw yesterday – the winning numbers were 0766, which wins the first prize of £440.50, 1946 wins £264.30 and 1781 wins £176.20. Each club will receive £440.50.
Winners can contact Ferryhill Town Hall on 01740-652157 or enquiries@ferryhilll.gov.uk to arrange collection, tickets needed to claim a prize.
Councillor Joe Makepeace said: “With the help and support of local residents, those helping to sell tickets and those who bought tickets, after such a difficult year I am happy to have been able to support two well deserving local groups and also bring a little Christmas joy to the winners of the draw.”