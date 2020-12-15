THE Mayor of Bishop Auckland, Councillor Joy Allen has received a cash boost for her newly chosen charity, the Durham branch of SSAFA, The Armed Forces Charity.

The £1,000 donation was made by Voneus, which specialises in superfast broadband for rural homes, businesses and public services.

The Mayoral Term for Cllr Allen was extended a year due to Covid-19 and this year she has chosen to fund raise for SSAFA (Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association) The Armed Forces Charity which provides lifelong support to serving men and women and veterans from the British Armed Forces and their families or dependents.

Cllr Allen said: “Having seen the excellent work SSAFA Durham do for local veterans in the Bishop Auckland area it was an easy decision for me to choose them for my Mayor’ Charity.

“This year more than ever, the pandemic highlighted to me SSAFA’s invaluable work which is often goes unseen.

“Working with local volunteers I have seen first-hand how this fund is making a real difference particularly to the lives of our older veterans and their families. I am extremely grateful to Voneus for their generous donation which will go a long way to support local veterans, individuals and groups.”

Zoe Day, head of marketing and communications at Voneus said: “Voneus Broadband is delighted to be working with the Mayor of Bishop Auckland, Joy Allen. We hope that our donation will help make a difference and go towards the fantastic initiatives being planned to support those that are disconnected or having to isolate in their communities, in these very challenging times.”

Mike Donne, Branch President, for Durham SSAFA said: ““This is a very generous donation to the Mayor’s Charity Fund for SSAFA. It will be used to help our social isolation fund that allows us to keep up the spirits of veterans’ and their families, widows and those in poor health during these challenging times. On behalf of SSAFA in County Durham, the volunteers and above all our beneficiaries a big Thank You”

For any further information on how you can contribute to the mayors fundraising for the Social Isolation Fund, contact the Town Council on 01388 207110 or e mail council@bishopauckland-tc.gov.uk