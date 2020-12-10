RESIDENTS are being encouraged to light up their village for the festive period.

Donna Hopper, whose dad Lewis McLeavey is well known for his Christmas lights in Toft Hill, near Bishop Auckland, made a comment on social media last month saying it would be great to light up the whole of Toft Hill and Etherley.

Etherley Parish Councillor Sharon Walker was inspired and contacted local businesses O F Bell, Kemp Commercials & Spares, Champion Gardens, Michael Teasdale Hair and Dominic Hopper Double Glazing Ltd which all made donations for a Christmas lights competition with cash prizes.

She said: "Christmas is going to feel a little different and we are going to miss some of the usual festivities. I hope this competition gives residents and people travelling through the village some Christmas joy."

Mrs Hopper said: "We want to try to get as many people as possible to get involved, it isn't just about the biggest or brightest lights but people putting out something is better than nothing and makes us all feel part of the community."

Michael Taylor-Reid, of OF Bell, said: "We thought it was a good idea and wanted to support it to feel a sense of community."

Hairdresser Michael Teasdale said: "I was happy to get involved with such a positive thing and to give something back to the community that has supported me for three years.

"It has been a really tough year, this might help keep people's spirits up."

Judges, including Mr McLeavey, will be out around December 14 and winners announced on December 19.