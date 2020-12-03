PROPOSALS for new holiday accommodation in County Durham have been approved.

Earlier this year, plans were lodged with Durham County Council to convert a ‘redundant’ barn associated with the Wycliffe Grange Farm, near Barnard Castle.

The scheme aimed to provide two one-bedroom holiday lets and an area to the south for parking.

A roof replacement, new timber windows and doors were also proposed as part of the development.

Following consultation, the council’s planning department approved the application on Tuesday, November 24.

In a decision report, planners described the development as a “sensitive conversion scheme which will suitably retain the building’s character and form.”

It said: “The proposals seek to utilise an existing building which is a non-designated heritage asset and therefore worthy of retention.

“There are few physical alterations other than renovation works and the resultant scheme would improve the overall character and appearance of its rural location.

“Whilst the proposal is acknowledged to be in an unsustainable location, there are close links to public right of ways which lead to the nearby settlement of Whorlton and transport to other larger service centres.

“Overall, there is no adverse harm identified that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of this proposal and no specific policies in the County Durham Plan or the National Planning Policy Framework which indicate that the development should otherwise be refused.”

The applicant also agreed to develop a ‘noise management strategy’ to reduce any potential disruption from the holiday lets.

Under planning conditions, the conversion plan must be brought forward within the next three years.