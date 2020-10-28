POLICE are investigating after supermarket staff in a small County Durham town have received a barrage of abuse from youths over the last few weeks.
Crook police have been receiving a high number of calls over the last couple of weeks of youths congregating in large numbers ignoring the current social distancing rules, as well as behaving in a disrespectful manner towards members of the community.
Durham Police have released CCTV footage of the youths congregating outside the store.
Officers would like to identify the youths caught on CCTV at the entrance to LIDL, in Crook, following complaints of verbal abuse directed at both customers and staff when asked to vacate the store following anti-social behaviour.
Officers would also like to remind parents to be aware of where their children are going as those caught breaking Covid-19 rules and regulations will be issued with fixed penalty notices.
Anyone who has any information to assist in the enquiries contact, Crook Police on 101 quoting incident DHM-17102020-0258.
