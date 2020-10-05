A BAKERY and food shop which closed temporarily after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus reopens tomorrow.
Gregory’s Bakers & Deli, on Newgate Street, Bishop Auckland, closed two weeks ago following confirmation that a worker had the Covid-19 virus.
A Facebook post from a shop representative said: "We are reopening Tuesday, October 6.
"We would like to thank all of our customers for being patient during this time and look forward to seeing you all soon.
"The shop has had a deep clean and all other staff members have had negative test results."
It will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, 9am to 1.30pm, Thursday 9am to 2pm, Friday 9am to 3pm and Saturday 9am to 1pm.