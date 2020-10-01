A TEMPORARY boss is set to be appointed to oversee County Durham’s coronavirus response and next year’s planned elections.

Last month, Durham County Council said chief executive Terry Collins, 59, plans to step down from after five years in the role – which had a salary worth £196,343 in 2019-20.

But with the county and the rest of the country currently facing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, leaders agreed to select an interim replacement, with a permanent candidate expected to be appointed later.

According to a report for county councillors: “This would provide continuity and minimum disruption to the organisation during the continued Covid-19 response and in the run up to the elections in May 2021.

“[If agreed], it is suggested that the appointment is for a period of 12 months.

“That would enable the recruitment process for the substantive postholder to commence in June 2021 following the elections and when Covid is hoped to be more under control; and provide continued continuity in the interim if an external candidate is appointed and is required to serve a notice period.”

Members of the county council’s Chief Officer Appointments Committee met by videolink on Wednesday, September 30 to approve the recruitment strategy.

The panel rejected alternative proposals to appoint a permanent replacement, either from inside or outside the local authority, straight away.

Councillor Lucy Hovvels, the council’s cabinet member for adult and health services, told the panel she favoured a virtual interview process for candidates.

But Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Amanda Hopgood claimed County Hall has several rooms which could allow a socially distanced interview panel to be held in person, if regulations in place at the time allow.

And she was backed by the deputy leader of the county council, Labour’s Cllr Alan Napier, who added: “There is no substitute for personal interaction.

“But we have also always gone by the scientific and medical advice from the experts and government guidelines.”

Current chief executive Collins, who has worked in local government for 43 years and was present for the meeting, joined the county in 2009 as corporate director for neighbourhoods.