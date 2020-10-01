A POPPY badge created specifically for a County Durham town has gone on sale.
The Spennymoor 2020 Poppy badge, which commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the heroism of the Royal Air Force during the Battle of Britain, is a favourite of TA Plastics managing director, John Humphreys, who commissioned it.
He said: "Our company has commissioned many badges for some years now to raise funds for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal and out of all those badges, this one is my personal best.
"I would like to thank all the local businesses that are selling the badges, especially under the current Covid-19 situation."
Only 500 badges have been produced are are available in local shops, pubs and Poppy Appeal coordinator Pete Molloy priced £3, all profits will go to the Poppy Appeal.
The badge can be purchased from Hocking Butchers, De Vere's Barber shop, The Voltigeur, The Victoria, The Penny Gill, Kandy Kaye's, Spennymoor W.M.C., Moors Tavern, Pete Molloy, The Black Horse and The Brewers Arms.