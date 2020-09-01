PROPOSALS for a new pharmacy at a village medical centre have been given the green light by council chiefs.
Earlier this year, applicant IntraHealth Pharmacy lodged plans with Durham County Council to redevelop part of the West Cornforth Medical Centre in the village.
This included extensions to provide a new pharmacy adjoining the existing medical practice and associated external works.
IntraHealth bosses lodged the application due to the upcoming expiry of the lease at their location off High Street.
And according to planning documents, West Cornforth Medical Centre was identified as an “ideal location” for a new base.
A Design and Access Statement submitted with the plans reads: “The extension is subservient to the original development and will project from the existing western elevation and is considered a simple continuation of the existing structure, whilst providing a modern and attractive design which does not detract from the character or appearance of the surrounding land uses.
“The extension will create much needed space for a pharmacy and dispensary, with a consulting room and access to the existing health centre.
“This use will complement the existing health centre.”
Following consultation, the plans were given the go-ahead on Monday, August 24.
Under planning conditions, work must be brought forward within the next three years.