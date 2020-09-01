A COMMUNITY is celebrating after a council secured a £10,000 funding boost for a park.

The funds will be used to improve the footpath between the A167 and Dean Bank Park, in Ferryhill, a route used predominantly to access the park and by dog walkers.

The improvements will see the finishing touches to a project started last year to install a much needed security fence around the park’s designated dog walking area.

The two year project, which in total will cost almost £23,000, will also see the installation of kissing gates, and public seating in this area of the park.

Ferryhill Town Council said they are very grateful to Councillor Brian Avery, who has allocated much of the funding from his Neighbourhood Budget, provided by Durham County Council to county councillors to use within their areas.

Ferryhill Town Council is contributing around £2,000 to the cost of phase two of the project and is also providing seating for the dog walking area.

Mayor Councillor Joe Makepeace said: "Ferryhill Town Council can’t wait to bring this project to fruition, which will bring further improvement to the park. I would like to thank Councillor Avery and the 4 Together Partnership for their contributions to this two year project, which the town council is very much looking forward to delivering in the coming months."

Councillor Avery added: "I am very grateful to be able to contribute to this project to improve facilities in my Ferryhill ward. This is a magnificent project which I have wanted to progress for many years. I am delighted at what we have achieved. The project will be of great benefit to people using the park, and dog walkers will have a safe environment to exercise their dogs, and sit and rest while enjoying the scenery that our wonderful park provides. A big thank you to all concerned at Ferryhill Town Council, Durham County Council and the 4 Together AAP."