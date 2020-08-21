A FORMER bank building which shut in 2018 could be turned into flats under new proposals lodged with Durham County Council.

Spennypenny Developments Ltd has applied for planning permission to convert the old Barclays site at the corner of Whitworth Terrace and Charles Street, in Spennymoor, into four apartments.

At the time of the closure, bank bosses said a large proportion of customers were using alternative branches and online or telephone banking.

The developer states the proposals would “preserve the original character and identity of the building” by retaining “existing openings and important architectural features.”

Other works include a rear extension, new windows and alterations to the roof to create dormer windows.

A Planning, Design and Access Statement, submitted with the planning application, also outlines details of the scheme.

The apartments would be served via a main entrance onto Whitworth Terrace with wheelchair access to the ground floor.

Although no on-site parking is planned, applicants have said there is parking available within a short walking distance.

The planning statement goes on to say: “The development proposals will also support the main retail function of the town centre by providing increased footfall and support for local businesses.

“This comes at a time of increased economic [un]certainty following Covid-19 and is consistent with the Government’s current priorities for revitalising town centres across England.

“The proposed use for residential accommodation would provide a long-term viable use for the building, allows for any immediate repairs to be carried out and preserves the building in the longer term.”

A decision on the plans is expected by early October following a period of consultation. Comment at durham.gov.uk, by searching DM/20/02188/FPA, by September 1.