FREE online projects will uncover memories stories, crafts, people and places reflecting a town's history and heritage this summer.

The Hidden Bishop Auckland initiative is a partnership between Durham County Council’s community arts team and the Bishop Auckland Heritage Action Zone.

Five creative projects have been made with local and regional artists and, due to coronavirus restrictions, will be delivered online through social media and digital platforms, between July and October.

They will include art projects, photography workshops, online meetings and talks for people to share their memories and thoughts, a film project, work with care home residents, doorstep activity packs and crafts.

Take a tour of Bishop Auckland's historic sites from home

Together, the projects aim to engage with people of all ages and abilities.

For each activity, people can send in their creative submissions for a chance to be featured in this year’s Bishop Auckland History and Heritage Festival, which will take place online in October, as well as displayed in an exhibition in 2022 in Bishop Auckland Town Hall. Other activities held as part of the festival will be announced soon.

Hidden Stories, produced by artist Richard Bliss, will launch on July 22. Participants can help Richard discover the history of the town hall and inspire the creation of a “workers shirt” in the style that would have been worn in the 1800s when the venue was built. People can join his virtual “town gatherings” via Zoom to hear a talk and share stories of the town hall, its more recent history, its origins and its links with music. Zoom places will be limited and can be booked via email to hiddenbishopauckland@durham.gov.uk

He will also deliver a short online workshop via social media on how to conserve your own heirlooms and artefacts and, for younger members of the family, how to make a puppet from old clothing.

Hidden Gems, with photographer Lee Dobson, will launch on August 1. Lee will talk budding photographers through a series of short tutorials online via social media, focusing on taking shots around Bishop Auckland’s Heritage Action Zone area. People can then send in their images of local landmarks, building features and structures based on a number of themes. Some images will be chosen to be included on one of 12 designs for digital postcards.

Hidden Places in Faces, with artist Stu Langley, will launch on July 20. For this project, Stu is asking people to take and submit some video footage of their favourite places in Bishop Auckland. Sending these in along with a photo of their head in profile, Stu will then animate a film which will celebrate places in faces. Stu will deliver a series of short social media tutorials using free to download apps which will help people digitally animate their own film.

Hidden Crafts, by local arts organisation Daisy Arts, will launch online on July 20. Daisy Arts will deliver a series of online short craft activity sessions created for both children and adults using different techniques and easily sourced materials and recycling. People can make a wildflower brooch, a pop-up structure, build a tower, try mosaic art and make a kite to fly.

There will also be a limited number of doorstep activity packs which can be delivered directly to homes and will include all the resources to make a Midsummer cushion.

Activities will run in the summer holidays and during October half-term.

Hidden Words is already underway. In this project, Dr Lucie Brownlee is gathering recollections of community events, significant happenings, and of how the town’s buildings and landmarks were in the past. Working with the staff and residents of Sandringham Care Home, these stories will be published as podcasts and broadcast on Bishop FM during the history and heritage festival.

Hidden Bishop Auckland is funded through Durham County Council’s Towns and Villages Fund and its community arts team, South Durham Enterprise Agency, and Bishop Auckland Heritage Action Zone, which is funded by Historic England and Durham County Council.

Durham County Councillor Joy Allen, cabinet member for transformation, culture and tourism, said: “Hidden Bishop Auckland has a host of fun online activities of all varieties, from photography to crafts, podcasts and video. Through each of the five projects there is plenty on offer for people of all ages to get involved in this summer and a great chance to learn more about the dynamic heritage of Bishop Auckland.”

Jules Brown, historic places advisor at Historic England, said: “These projects will help local people discover more about their town. The period of lockdown has seen many people walking in their local area and discovering heritage on their doorstep. These activities give them an opportunity to be creative and celebrate their love of the town.”

All entries from the projects should be sent to hiddenbishopauckland@durham.gov.uk.

Entries should state the name of the project in the subject line of the email, for example, Hidden Gems.

Photographs and videos should have a person’s first name and the initial of their surname as the file name.

For more information about Hidden Bishop Auckland’s summer activities, visit the project’s Facebook page @BishopAucklandhaz and @BishopTownHall