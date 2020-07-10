A SCHOOL will be reduced to one site following a decision by council chiefs this week.

Bluebell Meadow Primary School was formed in 2016 following the merger of Trimdon Grange Infant and Nursery School, Trimdon Village Infant School and Trimdon Junior School.

The 2-11 primary has been split across two sites but pupil numbers have been lowed than anticipated, which has impacted on the school’s financial position which has a predicted deficit of £177,000 by March 2021.

After an Ofsted judgement of ‘inadequate’ in May 2019, it was ordered that the school must become an academy.

To help sustain the school for future years, Durham County Council’s cabinet agreed to consolidate it on one site at Trimdon Village.

As part of plans for Bluebell Meadow to join the Hartlepool-based Eden Academy Trust from September, the Trimdon Grange site will close officially on August 31. The building will remain in council ownership rather than transferring to the academy trust as part of the conversion process.

According to a report prepared for councillors, academy bosses commissioned a survey which showed it would cost £1 million to bring the Trimdon Grange building up to an acceptable standard.

The authority's ruling cabinet discussed the changes at a remote meeting on Wednesday, which was broadcast live on the council’s YouTube channel.

Corporate director for children and young people’s services, John Pearce, told the meeting that all pupils of school age had already moved to the Trimdon Village site in January 2020.

In recent months, the Trimdon Grange site has continued to provide a base for nursery and pre-school age children.

Cabinet member for children and young people’s services, Coun Olwyn Gunn, explained the reasons for the closure.

She told the meeting: “The report outlines the financial and educational difficulties the school has faced in recent years and the school being judged ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted in May 2019.

“Because of this judgement, conversion to academy was a government requirement.

“The academy sponsor secured by the Department for Education, Eden Academy Trust, will only agree for the school to become part of the trust if it has responsibility for only the building and site of the former Trimdon Junior School.

“It’s believed that the best way of improving education outcomes and easing the pressure on the budget, will be most effectively achieved by Bluebell Meadow Primary School operating on one site, rather than two.”

Although objections were lodged to the proposals during public consultation, council chiefs said there were no ‘educational reasons’ put forward as to why the Trimdon Grange site should not be closed.

Cabinet member for social inclusion, Coun Angela Surtees, added: “The proposal to close the Trimdon Grange site of Bluebell Meadow Primary School is unfortunate, as the closure of any well established school building always is.

“However, this is the only option to ensure the future and long term viability of this school.”