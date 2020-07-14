A FRIENDS group are pressing ahead with plans to publish their 2021 calendar showing the spirit of the community despite the pandemic.
The Friends of St Edmund’s Church, in Sedgefield, are welcoming work by photographers showing how townspeople have responded to challenges created by the coronavirus crisis.
Membership secretary Brian Mutch said: “Despite the long period in lockdown and the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 we know that some people have been very enterprising in capturing life in and around the town during the crisis.”
He stressed, however, that images submitted for possible inclusion in the calendar need not be restricted to events during the past few months.
“The selection panel wants to see interpretative shots of any kind depicting aspects of life that make our town the special place it is,” said Mr Mutch.
Entries can be in colour or monochrome and suitable for use in the now traditional, slimline, calendar which has proved extremely popular with people over a wide area since it was first launched three-years-ago.
Entries can be sent to Mr Mutch via email at b.mutch@btconnect.com or as hard copies to 6 Hasledon Grove, Sedgefield, TS21 2JW.
For further information about how to submit photos or The Friends of St Edmund’s Church calender call 01740-622302.