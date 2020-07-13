A VILLAGE has been awarded thousands of pounds towards its efforts to become a greener community.

Barningham, near Barnard Castle, has secured a grant of £38,400 from the Rural Community Energy Fund to explore how it can bring affordable, environmentally friendly power to the area.

The money will be used to employ specialist consultants to evaluate options for renewable energy and heating solutions for the village, which has less than 100 properties.

They will look at whether various technologies could be introduced to generate renewable energy in the area, which is not connected to mains gas so relies heavily of oil heating.

The move comes after a group of seven volunteers led by residents Mike Peach and Martha McBarron began exploring how green energy could be brought to the village last year.

Alarmed at the growing threat to our environment posed by global warming and climate change, they formed the Barningham Net Zero Community Interest Company to seek funding, take the project forward and work on other sustainability initiatives.

Steve Ottevanger, the group's public relations officer, said: “We can now take progressive steps to do our bit locally in Teesdale to reduce the effect that over-reliance on fossil fuels has on our climate and environment.”

The project aims to achieve a net zero carbon footprint from building emissions by provision of renewable energy throughout the village, reduce energy costs for villagers and provide surplus income from energy generation, which can help fund future energy efficiency improvements.

It is hoped to start the project in late summer, with appropriate precautions against Covid-19 risks.

Judith Lewis, chairman of Barningham Net Zero, said: “Green energy will play an important role in the bounce back from Covid-19 and we are delighted to be involved and taking such an active part.”

Total village electricity use will be calculated to determine future generation requirements and the consultants will advise on the most effective and practical method of carbon-free electricity generation and home heating, so the community can decide the next steps via Barningham Net Zero.

Other initiatives envisioned by the group include other carbon reduction activities such as giving aid and advice to residents who want to get the best green electricity deal and improve energy efficiency.

Mr Ottevanger said the directors of Barningham Net Zero have a wide range of experience in engineering and environmental project management, sheep farming, retail management, finance, legal structuring, accountancy, large and small-scale manufacturing, developing capital projects and community health work – which brings a hard-headed and realistic approach to the initiative.

The long-term outcome aims to be a sustained contribution to reducing pollution and climate change at local level whilst ensuring standards of home comfort and heating are improved at reduced cost, he added.