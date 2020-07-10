THE rich history of Bishop Auckland’s town centre is celebrated in a new virtual guided tour, which has been created by Historic England for this year’s Festival of Archaeology.

The festival is taking place from July 11 to July 19.

Developed through research carried out as part of the Bishop Auckland Heritage Action Zone, the tour reveals the town’s fascinating past by focussing on 14 of its most historically important buildings and unearthing their past lives.

One of the buildings featured is 27 Railway Street, which originally opened in 1909 as a theatre and cinema, presenting both variety shows and silent films. It was built for the flamboyant stage star and theatre impresario Signor Rino Pepi who created a chain of music halls across Northern England including Darlington Hippodrome.

Another stop off on the tour is Gregory’s butchers on Newgate Street, which used to have its own slaughter house and a boiling house that would heat up animal fat to make tallow for candles.

Also included is 10-11 Fore Bondgate; now housing a café and a takeaway, this late 18th century building was once a public house, part of which was used as a local magistrates court. A passageway leading to the building became known as the ‘Doctor’s Tunnel’ because a doctor, reputedly held surgeries there and requested that his poorer patients wait their turn in the tunnel.

Jules Brown, historic places advisor for Historic England, said: “Online activities such as this story map are a great way of showing just how fascinating our familiar high streets can be under the skin.

"We hope this Heritage Action Zone map will see people raring to get back in to town to explore their local historic streets and help support town centre businesses again.”

Durham County Council Councillor Carl Marshall said: “We are delighted to be taking part in the festival again this year and this digital version of a historic walk is an innovative way to learn more about the history of the town.”

The Festival of Archaeology is coordinated by the Council of British Archaeology, in partnership with Historic England, and showcases the very best of archaeology, with special events across the UK.

In response to the pandemic, this year’s festival is digital and details can be found at festival.archaeologyuk.org/