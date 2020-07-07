NURSERY provision will be boosted a village primary school to meet demand.

On Monday, Durham County Council approved plans to extend and alter West Cornforth Primary School, to provide a 26 place nursery.

The scheme includes a nursery classroom, office, small kitchen, toilets and a covered external play area and work should be done by March 2021.

It is expected to create an extra five jobs, including one part-time and four full-time roles.

During consultation, concerns were raised by a member of the public about potential traffic issues during peak times.

Nearby Butterflies Day Care Nursery asked what age children would attend, fearing it would be a “conflict of interests with their business and the staff employed locally.”

Planners said that the age of children attending the proposed nursery was outside the control of the planning department.

They added that a “refusal of the application could not be sustained on the grounds of competition.”

The decision report said: “The proposals relate to an existing school site and would improve the provision of educational services available.

“The proposed layout, design and scale of the proposed extension is considered acceptable and in keeping with the host building and character and appearance of the area. The amenities of neighbouring residents and occupiers are considered to be appropriately safeguarded.

“The proposals are also considered acceptable in terms of issues relating to trees, contaminated land and ecology.

“Representations in terms of existing parking problems, access and highways safety issues are fully appreciated.

“However, in light of comments from the highways engineers and subject to conditions relating to a travel plan the proposals are not considered to result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety, or the residual cumulative impacts on the road network would be so severe to warrant refusal.”