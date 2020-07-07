MEMBERS of a humanitarian organisation in County Durham have reached out to help people thousands of miles away who are in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Rotary Newton Aycliffe made a donation to help to feed people in Bukti Air Sanih, in Bali – an area severely affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

Rotarian Brian Winwood wanted to help after learning of the crisis from close friends John and Ann Millward, who live in Bali.

Mr Winwood said many shops are shut or on restricted hours – making it difficult to safely get supplies – and though vulnerable residents who should isolate remain in contact with others so they can source food.

He said many people in the area are struggling because they are out of work, particularly single parents and older people, and feel unwell because of hunger.

His friends said it was similar to the UK but 'at another level' and 'sad'.

The Aycliffe club donated cash to an online fundraising appeal to help the Millwards work with Balinese people, putting together bags of food containing eggs, noodles and rice to distribute around the village.

He said: "Coronavirus has highlighted this tropical island’s dependency on the income from the millions of tourists that come every year from all over the world.

"Almost overnight everything came to a stop."