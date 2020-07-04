A TRAVEL company is thrilled to have been recognised by VisitEngland that we are “Good to Go”, as services open up after the lockdown.
The recognition means that Weardale Motor Services have made the necessary arrangements to ensure journeys are the safest they can be.
The company is keen to restart our popular Newcastle service, which will return with a new service number (X6), more pick up points and a more reliable timetable.
However, the company would like to know if Weardale residents feel confident again to go to Newcastle and the Metrocentre.
If you live between Stanhope and Langley Moor, you can let the company know if you feel confident in travelling to Newcastle by answering “yes or no” on their Facebook page. The company will then use this feedback to make a decision when to begin the X6 service, subject to social distancing guidelines.