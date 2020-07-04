IN honour of key workers and volunteers who have pulled together in the fight against coronaviris a planter has been unveiled.
Spennymoor Town Council has unveiled the newly designed planter to recognise their efforts.
The planter is also dedicated to those who have lost their lives during the crisis.
It was designed by one of the council team, John Smith, who is a North-East artist with a gallery in Bishop Auckland.
Spennymoor Town Mayor, Councillor Elizabeth Wood, said: "It gives me great pleasure to unveil this planter to commemorate those who have passed to this terrible disease and to show the town council’s and indeed the town’s appreciation to those who have kept us going in these strange times. Staff have worked really hard in getting this ready, planted and painted, to ensure it coincided with the 72nd birthday of the NHS on Sunday, July 5.”
On Sunday, a nationwide clap to thank the NHS will take place which is hoped to become an annual tradition.
The new event follows success of the weekly Clap for Carers.
Mr Smith's artwork can be viewed by visiting his website at jwsmithsmudge.com