A NURSE has been given an award by an MP for her selfless work during Covid-19.

Dehenna Davison, MP for Bishop Auckland, awarded Jan Foster Taylor the sixth Unsung Hero award following a number of nominations from local residents for her volunteering to be seconded into a frontline role at Bishop Auckland Hospital.

As a nurse practitioner at Auckland Medical Group, Ms Taylor already held a key role in the battle to support patients and colleagues through the coronavirus crisis.

However, it was her selfless desire to return to Bishop Auckland Hospital to work on Covid wards to support NHS workers that has resulted in so many nominations.

The MP delivered a contactless award to Ms Taylor at the weekend, consisting of a hamper of pamper goodies from Tinkers Treasures and a framed certificate to honour her work.

Delivering the award, Ms Davison said: “I am beyond pleased to be giving the fabulous Jan Foster Taylor this week’s Unsung Hero award for her work at Auckland Medical Group, and on some of the Covid wards.

“Jan is an absolute superstar and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to thank her first-hand for her incredible work. She has also looked after me personally as a patient of Auckland Medical group, so a massive personal thanks from me."

The Unsung Heroes scheme was launched in early April to recognise local residents who are going above and beyond for the community during the coronavirus crisis.

On why they nominated Ms Taylor, a resident said: “I’ve been going to Jan as my nurse practitioner for the last couple of years.

“She always goes above and beyond in normal circumstances, but when Covid-19 came she automatically went back to the hospital to help out with Covid-19 patients.

“She is an inspiration to everyone and has a heart of gold.”

Another said: “I’ve known Jan for a long time, and I have said it for years that she is the epitome of an amazing nurse.

“She cares about each and every one of her patients and always goes that extra mile”.

To nominate a local hero, fill in the form via Dehenna Davison's website at dehennadavison.com/our-unsung-heroes