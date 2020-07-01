A BOY required hospital treatment after he was knocked off his bike in a hit and run.
The incident occurred on Long Lane in Cockfield, near Bishop Auckland, at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, June 24.
A spokesperson for Durham police said it is believed the rider, a 14-year old boy, was cycling along the lane when he was hit by a red vehicle.
The impact caused him to go over the handlebars and land on the road.
The driver of the car failed to stop and the boy was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital with injuries to his wrist.
Police are now keen to trace the motorist and have appealed to witnesses or anyone with information to call PC Wren on 101, quoting incident number 314 of June 24.