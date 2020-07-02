YOUNG 'mathletes' are celebrating academic success following a competitive tournament.
Students in Years 10 and 11 at UTC South Durham, in Newton Aycliffe, have received praise following the UKMT Intermediate Mathematical Challenge which they participated in earlier this year.
The UK Maths Trust runs the annual competition which tests students on their mathematical reasoning, precision of thought, and fluency.
Competitors achieve bronze, silver, or gold certificates based on their results, and the top performers are invited to take part in the Pink Kangaroo, a follow on competition.
Of the UTC students who participated in the competition, three achieved gold, four were awarded silver, and a further seven attained bronze.
Those with gold certificates are in the top six percent of students nationally, the four with silver are in the top 20 and the seven bronze certificate holders are in the top 40.
Year 11 student Rosie Stonehouse and Year 10 students Owen Shepperson and Jayden Hawcroft were awarded gold.