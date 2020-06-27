A LANDLORD has been praised for helping vulnerable people every day while his pub has been closed to the public due to Covid-19.
Chris Bowron was keen to continue supporting the surrounding community after The Miners Arms pub in Coundon was forced to close due to Government lockdown restrictions.
Working with five volunteer drivers, he began delivering food care packs and activity packs to residents in Coundon, and was the first hub to start delivering frozen meals from The Auckland Project's Closed Doors, Open Hearts initiative.
The catering team at The Auckland Project, based in Bishop Auckland, have been preparing frozen meals for vulnerable members of the community during lockdown.
The free meals are available for delivery via a series of community hubs, with each drop off containing a main meal and dessert.
Deliveries are usually between 9.30am and 1pm weekdays, with a collection service available at some sites, and a small amount of emergency food parcels are also made available as needed.
Mr Bowron's team deliver five days a week to homes in Eldon, Coundon Grange, Leeholme and Coundon.
Community hubs in the area include Woodhouse Close Community Centre, and Little Chefs, Big Chefs, in Bishop Auckland, Trimdon Grange Community Centre, in Trimdon, The Well, in West Auckland, and the Victoria Inn, in Witton le Wear.
Local businesses and other organisations helping out include The Angel Trust, Bishop Auckland College, and Shildon Alive.
To get support during lockdown, contact the Coundon & Leeholme Coronavirus Covid-19 Community Support Group on Facebook or by calling 07394 510125.