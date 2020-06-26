A LEFT turn restriction put in place near a tip to alleviate traffic has caused frustration amongst business owners in the area.
The temporary regulation prohibits traffic from turning left from the A6072 into Romanway Industrial Estate, in Bishop Auckland.
Durham County Council gave the following statement: “This restriction was introduced in March when our Household Waste Recycling Centres reopened.
“It was a measure to prevent any queuing traffic causing an obstruction on the highway.”
However, businesses nearby are concerned that this regulation is making it hard for customers to access their establishments.
The order will be effective from Monday, June 29, for a maximum period of 18 months, or until the road is safe to re-open fully.
Throughout the period of closure access will be marshalled with temporary traffic signals.